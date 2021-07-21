Bike to the Sea community meeting, Wednesday, July 28

Bike to the Sea is reaching out to the Hispanic community in the Everett, Malden, Revere, Saugus, Lynn and surrounding communities by holding a meeting in Spanish on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Winners Sports Bar & Grill, 361 Ferry Street in Everett, Mass. All are welcome and those planning to order food should arrive a little earlier by 6:45 p.m. Discussions and presentation will be made in Spanish.

Featured speaker Tim Cobau will give a presentation on the Hispanic Community Outreach Committee in hopes of welcoming more trail enthusiasts from different backgrounds. This is a community meeting of Bike to the Sea enthusiasts.

Bike to the Sea connects communities by building and improving shared-use paths, and promoting safe and happy trail use for all ages and abilities. It was started more than 25 years ago to build an off-road trail from Everett, through Malden, Revere, and Saugus to Lynn and Nahant Beach. It’s supporters come from there as well as surrounding communities including Melrose, Medford, and Somerville.

That trail, called the Northern Strand Trail, is now a reality, running along the former route of the Saugus Branch Railroad. It was recently paved, and more landscaping improvements and amenities are being added.

It will soon connect directly to the Encore casino and eventually will go all the way to Assembly Row in Somerville and into Boston. It is also part of the East Coast Greenway, a series of connecting paths that will one day provide a route for bicyclists and pedestrians from Maine to Florida. To RSVP, please email [email protected] or text 339-224-2448.