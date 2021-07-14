From the Mayor’s Office

Meet the team: Donna Lento

What do you do in the City?

“I am Secretary to Plumbing & Gas and Secretary to Food & Milk Inspector. We all provide customer service to residents who need assistance from the ISD Department. I distribute assorted permits to residents upon request such as building, electrical, or mechanical. We help each other out with various duties among the departments.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“I love the people. I really enjoy coming to work, because of the people I work with, and the customers I get to interact with each day.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your roll?

“I have learned that since everybody sees and interprets thing differently, I need to listen and put myself in their shoes. We do our best to understand other people’s perspectives to help them.”

What do you like to do when your are not working?

“I love baking and spending time chasing the grandkids around!”

Meet the team: Joe Gaff

What do you do in the City?

“I am Sergeant at the Everett Police Department – Traffic Division. I oversee the Traffic Division of the Everett Police Department. I tend to any needs about traffic, help out with parking complaints and oversee any concerns about speeding. I am one of two DOT (truck enforcement) Inspectors.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“The people. It’s great to be in the City of Everett with the community. I have formed many friendships over the years and I am thankful to be here.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your roll?

“Over time, I’ve learned that the small things you do for people really matter. Even a simple hello or a short conversation can really make an impact.”

What do you like to do when your are not working?

“I love sports, family time, traveling, and coaching – I have coached 55 seasons of sports.”

One Call to City Hall Still Available

The City of Everett officials would like to remind residents that the 311 Call Center is available to take their calls and answer any questions or concerns. Residents can dial 311 or 617-394-2270 for immediate response.

Residents who live on the border of a surrounding city such as Chelsea, Malden, Revere, or Somerville, may experience difficulties when dialing 311. They may be redirected to other cities’ call centers. If a redirect occurs, please call 617-394-2270 to reach the City of Everett’s 311 Call Center.