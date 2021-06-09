Everett’s Evelyn Gayhart Completes Girl Scout Silver Award With Little Free Library Project

Everett Girl Scout Evelyn Gayhart was awarded the rare Silver Award on Sunday as she and City leaders cut the ribbon on her Little Free Library service project – which was a key part of attaining the coveted Silver Award.

Gayhart, an Everett Public Schools student, said she wanted to complete the project in four locations around the city to bring better access to reading for kids and adults. The Little Free Library concept is one that is a nationwide effort, and simply makes small boxes where books are left and taken free of charge – operating on the honor system.

Gayhart told the Independent that by having such small outposts dedicated to accessing books, it could help other kids find the love of reading she found as a child.

“When I was little, I went to the Library all the time, but I know it isn’t easy to get to for everyone,” she said. “I loved reading at that age and I know there are other kids that might enjoy reading too like I did, but they can’t access the Library. This is a project to help provide a solution to that.”

Gayhart’s Little Free Library boxes are very unique, and have a roof that is shaped like a book. She said when working on the project for her Silver Award, she scanned the internet for good designs – and came up with the one that is shown.

“I thought it would be cool if the top was a book and we found something like it in a magazine and I thought – that’s the top I want,” said Gayhart.

She started the project one year ago, and started unveiling the Little Free Libraries in Everett two weeks ago – with the official ribbon cutting last Sunday, June 6.

This is Gayhart’s 10th year in Girl Scouts, after she and her mother – Eleanor – were instrumental in reviving scouting in Everett. Now there are a number of Troops in the City and a lot of participation as well.

“It’s a very exciting project to me,” said Gayhart.

The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award that can be earned by a Girl Scout Cadette. Successful completion of the Girl Scout Silver Award project means a Girl Scout has shown she is a proven leader who is organized,

determined, and dedicated to improving her community. Earning this award puts her among the exceptional group of girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.

The minimum time for earning the Silver Award is 50 hours. Only about 10 percent of Girl Scouts nationwide receive the Silver Award.