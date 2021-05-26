DiPierro Garners Local Labor Union Support

Ward 3 City Councilor Anthony DiPierro has announced the endorsements of several local labor organizations for his re-election campaign this week.

To date, his campaign has received the support of The Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, Laborers Local 22, I.B.E.W Local 103, Carpenters Local 328, Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 6, Iron Workers Local 7, Pipefitters Local 537, and Roofers Local 33.

In a letter to DiPierro, Local 589 Recording Secretary John Clancy said, “The Carmen’s Union feels very fortunate to have a friend of your stature and integrity running for re-election for Everett Council Ward 3. You will continue to be a great asset to the working men and women in the City of Everett.”

DiPierro’s union ties are strong. His mother, Tinamarie Saldutti, currently works as a union steward at the Chelsea Soldiers Home Project, giving him a vested interest in ensuring working families are well represented, especially in local government during these unprecedented times.

Laborers Local 22 Business Manager Louis Mandarini, Jr. stated that “The Executive Board and members of Local 22 are very grateful for your continued support and ongoing commitment to the working men and women in construction.”

“I’m honored to receive these endorsements so early in this race,” DiPierro said. “As the proud son of a Local 22 Laborer, working families in Everett ought to know they have a strong voice in their corner on The Everett City Council.” To stay up to date with Anthony’s re-election campaign, visit www.AnthonyDiPierro.com, like him on Facebook @AnthonyforEverett, or follow him on Twitter @Anthony4Everett. You can also reach him by calling 617-394-8235 or by emailing him at [email protected]