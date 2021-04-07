Gabby Capone Gets Her Short Story, ‘The Lobster,’ Published

Gabby Capone, daughter of Michele and Fred Capone, recently had her short story “The Lobster” published in Cleaver Magazine, Philadelphia’s International Literary Publication.

Cleaver Magazine showcases art and literary work from both established and up and coming artists, writers, and poets. Gabby has also been recognized as a Cleaver Emerging Artist. Her tale is about a lobster that shows up unexpectedly at her doorstep. It was one of 3,000 submissions this year, with only 7 percent accepted for publication. Gabby is a 2019 graduate of Pope John XXIII High School, the final class to matriculate from the school. She has always loved creative writing and has won awards and accolades from the Everett Public Libraries Poetry contests for her poems Dartmouth, Mermaid, An Ode to the World Around Me, and Body. While at Pope John, Gabby served as Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper, The Mercury, was Treasurer of the National Honor Society, Secretary of the Drama Club, Founder of the Culinary Club, and was an active member of the Poetry Club and Tigers and Tutors.

In addition, Gabby was awarded the Wellesley College Book Award for her academic record and contributions made to her school and community. Gabby is currently a sophomore at New York University, majoring in English Education with aspirations to teach creative writing in the future.