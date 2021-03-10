From the Mayor’s Office: Meet the Team: Vanessa Alvarado

Vanessa N. Alvarado

Department: ECTV/Communications

Position: Public Information Officer

Time worked for City of Everett: Six months

What do you do in the City?

“I take part in running the Mayor’s social media, and I do a lot of graphic design work and generally help wherever I’m needed in communications.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“All the good food around me…it’s irresistible.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your role?

“Always double check for typos.”

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

“I love baking, reading, dancing and going to Target way too much.”