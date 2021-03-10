Everett Reports Fewer COVID-19 Cases

The numbers of COVID-19 cases continued to stay low again this week, allowing Everett to remain a “yellow” or moderate risk community for the third week in a row.

It was also the second week in a row that there were fewer than 100 cases in the week.

For the past week, Everett had 98 cases, which was down from 99 last week – two all-time lows for quite some time. It was a trend that has continued through February and March.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, March 9 – 5

•Monday, March 8 – 6

•Sunday, March 7 – 22

•Saturday, March 6 – 18

•Friday, March 5 – 25

•Thursday, March 4 – 9

•Wednesday, March 3 – 9

•Tuesday, March 2 – 4

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.

Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van is located every Thursday at the Norwood Street Parking Lot in Everett Square. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.