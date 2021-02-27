Free Training for CNC Being Offered to Residents by Organizations

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that Minuteman Technical Institute, Commonwealth Corporation, and MassHire Boards are collaborating with regional partners to provide a free 300-hour training program in Computer Numeric Control (CNC) Machine Operation for unemployed or under-employed adults. Training programs are scheduled to begin on March 1.

“The CNC Operator training program seems like a fantastic opportunity,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Not everyone is meant to be on a scholastic path, and I think it is great that Minuteman Technical Institute is offering a program that can train someone to have a technical career. I look forward to learning about the other programs that Minuteman has to offer.”

The training program is scheduled to run for 15 weeks through June 17 and targets adults who are facing employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Minuteman will be providing students training to learn how to operate and manage the CNC machine as well as establish working conditions. Classes will be held every Monday-Thursday evening.

Minuteman has partnered with companies who have said they need trained skilled workers in their facilities. Some companies include, Nova Biomedical in Waltham, Rolls-Royce in Walpole, and Tecomet in Woburn.

Everett residents are encouraged to apply. For more information about the CNC Operator program or to learn how to apply, please contact Minuteman Technical Institute’s Executive Director, Nancy Houle, at 781-861-7151.