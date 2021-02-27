Everett in ‘Yellow’ Zone for the First Time Since COVID-19 Outbreak

The numbers of COVID-19 cases went downward significantly over the past week, and particularly in the past few days – a move that helped move Everett from the state’s ‘red’ category and into the state’s ‘yellow’ category for the first time since the pandemic began.

“For the first week Everett has moved from Red to Yellow,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am hopeful that we can continue to see the decrease in the amount of daily cases and continue to see the percent positivity decrease as well.

Thank you for doing your part, it’s working. Keep wearing your mask, wash your hands, and socially distance.”

Cases for the week were down to 104, with 159 cases registering in the previous week and far fewer over the last several weeks than in the January surge. It has been a slow and steady decline lately, which is what led to the re-designation of the community to “yellow” by the state. Some of the metrics from the past week include:

•Average Daily Incidence Rate per 100,000 (Last 14 Days)- 41.3

•Total COVID Tests (Last 14 Days)- 6,723

•Percent Positivity (Last 14 Days) 4.95%

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Feb. 23 – 6

•Monday, Feb. 22 – 9

•Sunday, Feb. 21 – 17

•Saturday, Feb. 20 – 7

•Friday, Feb. 19 – 19

•Thursday, Feb. 18 – 24

•Wednesday, Feb. 17 – 9

•Tuesday, Feb. 16 – 13

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m.

Additionally, there is a new testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van is located every Thursday at the Norwood Street Parking Lot in Everett Square. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.