Fire on Lewis St. Causes Damage; Woman Saved from Second Floor

Firefighters from Engine 4 made a quick stop of a scary fire at 40 Lewis St. on Monday night, and in the process were able to save a woman pleading for help from a smoky, second-story window.

Fire Chief Tony Carli said the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. and crews were on scene about three hours, with a return Tuesday morning for “hot spots.”

“It’s a good amount of damage, and the damages are extensive, so probably around $400,000 to $500,000,” he said. “The firefighters were facing fire and heavy smoke when the arrived on scene.”

The fire was mostly in the basement, and could be electrical in nature, but is still under investigation. It spread heavily to the first floor, and smoke damage inundated the rest of the two-family, owner-occupied home.

Also upon arrival, Engine 4 crews were faced with a woman on the second floor asking for help and intending to jump from the window.

“The crew made a great save with the ground ladder on a woman in the window of the second floor,” said Carli. “It was a woman visiting someone on the second floor and smoke was coming out the window and she wanted to jump, but the firefighters were able to get a ladder up quick and save her.”

Credited with the save were Acting Lt. Dockery, Firefighter Rutledge and Firefighter Gardner.

The woman was not injured and no firefighters were injured in the blaze either.

Carli said as the woman was being saved, the rest of the crews focused on putting out the fire in the basement, and keeping it from spreading beyond the first floor. He said it was a good stop and they were successful.

Crews did have to shut down the Parkway for a short period of time to access a fire hydrant there. The home was only two houses up from the Parkway and on the north side of Lewis Street.