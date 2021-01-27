Reimagine Broadway Everett Community Survey

The City of Everett has been working closely with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) for the Reimagine Broadway initiative.

After months of the initiative being underway, ITDP is seeking feedback from the Everett community through an online survey.

“I am truly grateful for the efforts made by ITDP,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I hope this initiative has begun enhance our community’s experience on Broadway not only by improving transportation, but by developing a shared space for our residents and local businesses to gather. Collecting feedback and hearing from the community is a fantastic way to help them evaluate and determine what improvements or adjustments should be made.” The Reimagine Broadway initiative is furthering the City’s efforts to build towards Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). The City of Everett is committed to creating more dedicated bus lanes that will allow residents to make trips faster with less crowded commutes. The survey is open to the Everett community and can be found online at bit.ly/ReimagineBroadway.