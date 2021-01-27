Mobile COVID-19 Testing for Everett Residents

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that through the Kraft Center for Community Health, Mass General Brigham, and the Massachusetts General Hospital Community Health Centers, mobile COVID-19 testing will be available to Everett residents only.

Testing will occur on Thursdays from 8 a.m. – noon beginning on Thursday, January 28 at the Norwood Street parking lot at 158 School St.

“The Administration has been working diligently to increase testing availability throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor DeMaria. “It is important that Everett residents have a place to get tested.”

This is a walk-up testing site with no appointments necessary. Proof of residency is required. All residents who get tested must wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing. This program is made possible in part through funding from the National Institutes of Health grant and RADx-UP (Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics in Underserved Populations). For more information, please visit http://www.kraftcommunityhealth.org/mobile-covid-testing