News Senior Shopping Day by Independent Staff • January 20, 2021 • 0 Comments Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that The Connolly Center Food Pantry will be hosting Senior Shopping Days every Thursday beginning Thursday, January 21, by appointment. Seniors ages 62 and over are invited to come “shop” at The Connolly CenterFood Pantry every Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon. The Connolly Center Food Pantry volunteers will accompany attendees throughout the center. There is no cost to those who participate. Items may vary depending on availability. Seniors who attend the shopping days must wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing. Upon arrival, all seniors will have their temperature checked to ensure safety. Shopping for seniors is available by appointment only. For additional information and to make an appointment, please call 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260. Mayor Carlo De- Maria is offering Senior Shopping Days by appointment every Thursday starting this week.