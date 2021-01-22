Encore Prepares to Resume 24-Hour Service

Continued, extensive safety measures allow guests to return to the hotel, spa and allow for expanded hours of operation

Encore Boston Harbor announced Friday that, as the Commonwealth lifts curfew regulations and pending approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC), it will begin re-opening with a phased plan which will allow guests to safely enjoy extended hours and amenities that have been previously closed due to COVID-19, including opening the hotel and spa in February.

The resort will offer the same exceptional service and gold standard health and safety protocols that guests have come to know and expect from Encore, a Wynn Resort.

On Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26, the casino will extend its hours from 9 a.m. until midnight. Starting Wednesday, January 27, the casino will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The hotel will begin hosting guests Thursday through Sunday evenings starting on Thursday, February 4, and The Spa will re-open on Saturdays and Sunday beginning Saturday, February 6.

Resort amenities available include:

•A 210,000 square foot casino floor which has been reconfigured to safely accommodate social distancing while still providing a superior gaming experience. Available in the casino:

•Table games

•Slots

•Dynasty Games

•Electronic Table Games

•Video Poker

•High Limit Table Games

•High Limit Slots

•Wynn Rewards



A variety of dining options with varying schedules for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including:

•Rare Steakhouse

•Red 8

•Fratelli

•Mystique

•On Deck Burger Bar

•Encore Ramen x Cantina

•Lucky Dogs

•Dunkin’

Retail Outlets:

•The Drugstore

•Wynn Beauty

•Wynn Collection

•Wynn Sports

•Watches of Switzerland

Numerous health and safety measures will remain in place and include:

•The resort will continue to operate under a 25% capacity model per State regulations;

•Non-invasive thermal temperature scans at all guest and employee entrances;

•Mandatory face coverings for all employees and guests, provided complimentary for our guests;

•Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and increased frequency of all guest areas 24 hours a day;

•Hundreds of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipe stations available throughout the resort; and

•Appropriate and comfortable physical distancing in all gaming and dining areas.

All Encore Boston Harbor employees have been thoroughly trained in health and safety protocols. Encore Boston Harbor’s Health and Safety Plan was created in consultation with leading public health professionals in addition to MGC requirements and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The full plan can be viewed on encorebostoninfo.com.