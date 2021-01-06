Everett Residential Parking Sticker Program

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the 2021 Residential Parking Sticker Program is now underway. Vehicle owners must submit an online application in order to obtain their parking sticker for 2021.

After a resident has successfully submitted an online application, they will receive a confirmation email. Once the resident’s information is verified, they will receive an additional email to confirm that the order has been successfully processed. The parking sticker will then be mailed to the resident. Residents may apply for up to four stickers per online application. Information required to complete the application includes:

• Full Name

• Address

• Phone Number

• Email Address

• License Plate Number

• Name that Appears on the Registration

Resident stickers for 2021must be obtained and displayed on the vehicle prior to March 1. As a courtesy, until February 2h, stickers may be obtained for free. The $10 fee per sticker will be reinstated on March 1.

Please be advised that in order for a resident sticker to be approved, the vehicle must be registered to the City of Everett and be in good standing. If the vehicle has overdue parking tickets or unpaid excise tax, a sticker will not be issued.

For residents applying for a first-time sticker, those with new plates or vehicles, please visit City Hall, Room 13 to apply. Please bring your vehicle’s registration and proof of address, such as a driver’s license or current utility bill, to obtain a parking sticker.

Residents of the Lower Broadway area must visit City Hall, Room 13 in order to renew the Lower Broadway sticker and visitor placard. Residents must bring the registration, proof of Lower Broadway area address, such as a driver’s license or current utility bill, and last year’s visitor placard to renew.

The online application for the Residential Parking Sticker Program can be found at https://epay.cityhallsystems.com. For questions regarding the program or the online application, please contact the Parking Clerk’s Office at 617-394-2295 or 617-394-2275.