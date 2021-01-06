Bread of Life Receives $25,000 Grant from Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation

Bread of Life, a Malden-based based non-profit food distribution organization, is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. This grant is to assist Bread of Life with on-going COVID-19 relief efforts.

“We are so thankful that the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation reached out to assist Bread of Life during this challenging time,” said Gabriella Snyder Stelmack, Executive Director. “The Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation does good work to help families in our community and we appreciate their support. Bread of Life is serving record numbers of families at our food pantries, evening meal program and grocery delivery program, and these funds will certainly help feed more families in need. We’re honored to have such a supportive partner as The Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation.”

Founded in 1980, Bread of Life is a one of the largest providers and distributors of food to at risk families in the communities north of Boston. Programs provided by Bread of Life include serving free evening meals four nights per week, and offering food pantry services to families residing in 10 communities: Malden, Medford, Everett, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Melrose, Reading, North Reading, and Winchester. Bread of Life delivers food to senior citizens in public housing and to at-risk teens and homeless families sheltered in local motels. Bread of Life recently launched a Backpack Nutrition Program to provide backpacks of nutritious food to students in Everett.

For more information about Bread of Life and its COVID 19 response, visit: www.breadoflifemalden.org.