News Everett Bank makes Generous Donation by Independent Staff • December 30, 2020 • 0 Comments The Everett School Department received a generous donation from Everett Bank on Friday, December 18. The following schools received a $1,000 donation: Adams School, Albert N. Parlin School, George Keverian, Madeline English, Lafayette, Webster School, and Whittier School. “I am truly grateful for the generosity of Everett Bank,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The Everett School Department will use these funds to help support our students during these uncertain times. It is with the help of local businesses and communitymembers such as Everett Bank that makes us Everett Strong.” Principals from the schools were in attendance to receive the donations along with Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Superintendent Priya Tahiliani, and Everett Teacher’s Association President Kim Auger. The City of Everett is proud of the relationship between the City and Everett Bank.