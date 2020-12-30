News The Village Bar & Grill Comes through for the Parlin School by Independent Staff • December 30, 2020 • 0 Comments Everett resident and owner of the Village Bar & Grill, Joao Lopes, delivered a box full of toys to Principal Dennis Lynch, Kimberly Auger, and Stacy Poste-Schiavo to distribute to families in need at the Albert N. Parlin School.Joao Lopes who partnered with Councilor Stephanie Martins to donate hundreds of pizzas to CHA workers and seniors during the pandemic, organized a toy drive at the restaurantto make Christmas merrier and brighter for the kids in Everett. Multiple boxes were dropped at different locations including the Parlin School in Ward 2.