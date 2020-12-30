Holiday Help: DeMaria Announces $3.1 Million in Unexpected CARES Act Funds

By Seth Daniel Just around Thanksgiving, Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration sent notice to the City that it was not going to be qualified for a final round of CARES Act federal funding before the end of the year. That set off a flurry of activity at City Hall, coming first and foremost from Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s office, he and his staff reported on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. That “relentless” advocacy and continuous discussions with Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has resulted in a reversal of their stance before Thanksgiving, and Everett can report that it has secured another $3.1 million in CARES Act relief for various programs in the city – primarily to fund programs to help with rental and mortgage assistance for residents.

The money is also being eyed to continue the funding for the food insecurity programs in the city – which routinely attract lines of residents looking to get food for their families. “As a brief history, I have been advocating relentlessly for these additional funds,” he said on Thursday, Dec. 24. “On November 24, the City received notice that we were not eligible to receive these funds.

That did not stop me from continuing to advocate. The primary reason I sought these additional funds was to help even more residents with rental and mortgage assistance while continuing our fight against food insecurity. I’m looking forward to sharing this gift with the deserving families in Everett.”

The mayor said the relief came just in time for the City and he thanked the state for their ability to see the serious need in Everett right now. “Thank you to Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito,” he said. “I’m grateful that through numerous conversations you were able to recognize the serious need for additional funding in our City. I value our partnership and friendship that which, in essence, greatly benefits the residents of Everett.”