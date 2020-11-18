Sheriff’s Office Remains Vigilant Against COVID-19

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) today announced it is entering a seventh consecutive week without an individual testing positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated inside the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

During those weeks, 43 COVID-19 tests were administered. Of the 43 tests, eight (8) were for symptomatic individuals, while 35 were for precautionary reasons including outside housing placements. All 43 returned negative.

“Since February, we have worked aggressively to prepare for and respond to COVID-19, implementing a comprehensive, medically-driven strategy of education, prevention and intervention,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutouijan. “With cases continuing to increase outside our walls in communities across the Commonwealth, we recognize we are not a fortress on a hill and must remain vigilant. With new individuals entering our custody each day from the community from know it’s not a matter of if we see new cases, but when. As we have from the outset, we will continue to follow the direction of medical professionals including infectious disease physician Dr. Alysse Wurcel and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.”

Among the steps the MSO has implemented to address COVID-19 are:

•Enhancing medical screening for newly committed individuals entering the facility.

•Staff must wear masks while inside the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

•Incarcerated individuals must wear masks while in common areas.

•Individuals are being encouraged to follow CDC recommended steps for preventing the spread of the virus. This includes frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.