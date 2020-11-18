Mayor DeMaria’s Virtual Listening Tour for School Committee Seat

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to share that he will be hosting a Virtual Listening Tour to gather feedback from the Everett community regarding his request to become a voting member of Everett School Committee. In compliance with social distancing, the Mayor will be hosting meetings via Zoom over the next few weeks.

“As a parent and a leader, I feel it is important to serve and support our schools,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am hopeful and excited to have a more active role on the Everett Public School Committee and look forward to receiving feedback from the community about my proposal”.

The Mayor envisions these feedback sessions as a brief Q&A between interested parties and the Mayor followed by him hearing from the residents as to their thoughts on the proposal.

A proposal has been submitted to the City Council to amend the City’s Charter to make the Mayor a voting member of the Everett School Committee. Since this movement has been said to be rushed, the Mayor would like to take a moment to listen to the residents, students and stakeholders in the Everett Community.

The Mayor is excited for the Virtual Listening Tour to kick off and have meaningful and constructive conversations. There are multiple different sessions scheduled on Zoom:

• November 17 at 9 – 10 a.m. Clergy and Religious Organization

• November 18 at 4:30pm – 6:00pm Social Organizations

• November 23, at 5 p.m. – 6:30pm Everett Teachers Association

• November 24 at 7 p.m. – 8:30pm – Parents/ Residents/Interested parties

• December 1, at 6 p.m. – 7:30pm – Parents/Residents/Interested parties

• December 2, at 11am -noon – Employees/Boards and Commissions

• December 8, at 7:00pm – 8:30pm – Facebook Live

• December 9, at 6:30pm – 8 p.m. Parents/Residents/Interested parties

• December 10, at 6 p.m. – Telephone Town Hall [more info to come]

To participate in one of these sessions, please email Michelle Doucette, Communications Specialist at [email protected] and she will provide you with the Zoom link. Please check Mayor DeMaria’s Facebook for the most current and up to date information regarding the Tour.