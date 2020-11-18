Man Shot During Day-Long Domestic Confrontation With Police

On Oct. 11, at approximately 10:46 a.m. first responders, including Cataldo EMS and Everett Police, responded to a Woodland Avenue residence for a report of an alleged ongoing altercation between two parties inside the home who are known to each other.

Upon arrival first responders entered the home and located a 47-year-old man in possession of an apparent firearm. Over the course of the day police attempted to make contact with the man and get him to exit the home. After multiple hours of negotiation officers deployed pepper spray. The man subsequently attempted to exit the home while allegedly still in possession of what appeared to be firearms and engaged in an altercation with officers, allegedly charging at them in the doorway of the residence. The preliminary investigation suggests that at approximately 3:41 p.m. officers deployed less lethal munition striking but failing to stop the man before an Everett Police officer discharged his firearm also striking him. He has been transported to a Boston hospital for treatment. The two officers were also transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to that office and Everett Police. Updates will be provided as they become available.