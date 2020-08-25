Natick Man Arrested After Stabbing Another Man

State Troopers and Everett Police Officers arrested a Natick man overnight Thursday shortly after he allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation inside Encore Boston Harbor.

Troopers and Officers apprehended David Guante, 30, of Natick, at a parking lot across the street from the casino, to where he had fled after the incident. A small knife was recovered. The suspect was booked at the Everett Police Department for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim, a 24-year-old Lynn man, who was located in the casino’s lobby after the incident, was conscious and alert and was able to provide responding Troopers a description of his assailant. The victim sustained a puncture wound believed to be minor and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The investigation by Troopers and Everett Officers assigned to the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit indicates the stabbing occurred at approximately 2 a.m. during an altercation in the main cashier cage area.

No further information is being released at this time.