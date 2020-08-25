AG Maura Healey Endorses Terrence Kennedy for Re-Election to the Governor’s Council

Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy is proud to announce he has received the endorsement of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in his bid for re-election. The Democratic Primary is Tuesday, September 1st.

“I am proud to endorse Terrence Kennedy for re-election to the Governor’s Council. During his time on the Council, he has advocated for appointing diverse judges that better reflect the makeup of our Commonwealth. And he has championed restorative justice. He is exactly the voice we need representing us.” Said Healey.

Kennedy said “I am honored to have the support of Attorney General Maura Healey”

The Democratic Primary is Tuesday, September 1st, Early Voting has already begun and Mail Ballots must be returned by Primary Election Day. Terrence Kennedy is a practicing attorney of 37 years. He has been married to his wife Cheryl for 35 years. They have three grown children, Alyica, Julie and Peter. Terrence Kennedy represents the 6th District of the Governor’s Council which includes Lynn, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott of Essex County, Cambridge, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Reading, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester of Middlesex County, Chelsea Revere and Winthrop, Boston neighborhoods of East Boston, North End, Back Bay, Chinatown and Beacon Hill of Suffolk County.