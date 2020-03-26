Bread of Life’s Everett Food Pantry to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

The Bread of Life Food Pantry in Everett will remain closed for the time being to protect workers, volunteers and clients at the pantry.

Bread of Life is seeking to maintain a balance between keeping staff, volunteers and patrons safe from virus exposure, while also getting food to our most vulnerable neighbors. We have instituted these changes:

•Everett Food Pantry – CLOSED AS OF MARCH 13 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Everett residents are welcome to pick up food from our Malden Pantry.

•Malden Food Pantry at 54 Eastern Avenue – NO CHANGE IN SCHEDULE. Open Wednesdays 4-6 p.m. and Fridays 2-4 p.m. Serves residents of Malden, Everett, Medford, Melrose, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Reading and North Reading. Hand sanitizer is available in several locations and public safety protocol information is posted. We have initiated an outdoor distribution to reduce or eliminate the waiting line, keep people at least 6 feet from each other, eliminate patrons entering our facility, and eliminate the need for people to congregate as they normally would in the hallways and waiting room. We ask people not to come if they are experiencing any symptoms of sickness, including sneezing, coughing or fever.

•Evening Meals at the First Baptist Church, corner of Main and Salem Streets, Malden – TAKE-OUT MEALS STARTING TUESDAY, MARCH 17. There is no congregate dining. Patrons are given a bagged meal to-go at the door, Tuesday – Friday, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. We invite all our partner organizations and volunteers to continue to provide food and a limited amount of volunteers to prepare and package food in the kitchen of First Baptist Church, 3:30-7 p.m. Hot meals, sandwiches and soups are welcome. We have take-out containers for any type of prepared food.

•Food donations – Bread of Life is happy to receive your PERISHABLE AND NON-PERISHABLE food donations for our food pantry at 54 Eastern Ave. in Malden, Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 5 p.m. Please email HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” \t “_blank” [email protected] if you will need to arrange pick up of your donations.

•Clothing – we are NOT accepting clothing donations as of March 17.

•Volunteers – we welcome volunteers especially for our Malden Food Pantry, Wednesdays noon-6 p.m. and Fridays noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 781-397-0404, email HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” \t “_blank” [email protected], or see HYPERLINK “http://www.breadoflifemalden.org” \t “_blank” www.breadoflifemalden.org.