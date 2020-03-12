Encore Boston Harbor reports man with Covid-19 was at resort March 5

A guest who was at the Encore Boston Harbor on March 5 has now come down with the COVID-19 virus, though he was low-risk and without symptoms while here, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and Encore.

Late on Thursday, the DPH informed Encore that a man who had been at the resort on March 5had since tested positive for the virus. They also said he had not shown symptoms and was “low risk.”

Encore said it was being vigilant despite the “low risk” designation and it had notified employees at the resort who had direct contact with the person. Those employees have been take precautionary measures, and those employees have been place on paid leave.

Spokesman Eric Kraus said they have taken a substantial amount of safety preparedness and will continue to do so.

That includes an announcement locally and from CEO Matt Maddox this evening calling for the closure of the Memoire Nightclub and the Encore Buffet in Boston. Other large events were also canceled, including a Dropkick Murphy’s event and a couple of food and beverage events.

“We’ve further reflected on the responsibility that businesses such as Wynn Resorts must play during a time like this,” said Maddox. “In combination with what my team has learned through our meetings with our public health consultants and officials, I’ve recognized we need to temporarily implement fundamental changes to our business.”

In addition, Maddox said they will be screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at all our entrances. In the gaming areas and dining establishments, he said they would create “appropriate distancing between guests at gaming devices and dining tables, while still delivering the service levels our guests expect and deserve.”

Kraus said it was important to the company to ensure the safety of guests and employees, and said it was important to the company to continue paying employees that are not able to report to work – many of whom are Everett residents.

Other safety measures right now include:

They have started to take the temperature of guests who are exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. With their permission, we are discreetely taking their temperature with a non-contact, digital thermometer. Guests with a temperature of 100F degrees or higher will be asked to leave our property and encouraged to seek medical attention for further screening or treatment. Guests who refuse to have their temperature taken will be asked to leave our property.

If at any point a guest feels ill, they should return to their room and call the front desk or let one of our security officers know that they are not feeling well. A trained member of our security team will help assess the situation, including taking a temperature reading and evaluate the need for medical assistance.

All Encore Boston Harbor employees are prohibited from reporting to work with a fever or respiratory illness that can be transmitted to others.

Employees insured by the company have access to healthcare, many of whom also have access to a 24-hour telemedicine provider.

