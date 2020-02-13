Everett Citizens Foundation Announces Grant Awards

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the award winners from the first round of grants decided by the Everett Citizens Foundation.

The Host Community Agreement between the City of Everett and Wynn Resorts established the Everett Citizens Foundation. The Foundation received its first annual payment of $250,000 under the Agreement in July of 2019. The Foundation is charged with supporting local groups, associations, and programs with important City initiatives.

Encore Boston Harbor’s Eric Kraus joined Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Everett Citizens Foundation committee for the first-ever check presentation on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, in City Hall. The Foundation was created through the Host Community Agreement and is funded by Encore Boston Harbor. The Committee gave out $150,000 to several local organizations.

Applications were accepted from local groups, associations and programs to support important work in the city. The maximum annual grant award was capped at $10,000.

“With the highly successful opening of Encore Boston Harbor, community groups and programs will now receive $250,000 each year as part of the Host Community Agreement that I negotiated in 2013,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am pleased that this funding will support the great work of so many right here in Everett, and I urge all who are interested to apply.”

Congratulations to the following winners:

•George Keverian PTO – $4,172.25

•Club 24 Inc. – $3,830.25

•Eliot Community Human Services – $10,000

•Portal to Hope – $10,000

•Joint Committee for Children’s Healthcare in Everett – $10,000

•Crimson Tide Pop Warner – $10,000

•Everett Girls Softball League – $9,932

•Everett Cultural Council – $4,446

•Community Family, Inc. – $3,830

•First Baptist Church – $4,377.50

•Science from Scientists – $4,343.50

•Read to a Child – $4,206.50

•Kiwanis Club of Everett – $10,000

•Shore Education Collaborative – $4,446

•The “E” Club of Everett, Inc. – $10,000

•For Kids Only Afterschool – $10,000

•ABCD Mystic Valley Opportunity Center – $3,933

•Everett Grace Food Pantry – $10,000

•Zion Church Ministries – $10,000

•La Communidad, Inc. – $3,830.25

•LUMA – $4,377.50

•Everett Adult Learning Center – $4,275

The deadline for application submission for Round 2 is March 17, 2020. If you received any funding in round 1, you are ineligible to receive any funds in round 2. Applications are linked to via the City of Everett’s website at http://www.cityofeverett.com/, may be requested via email at [email protected], or may be picked up in hard copy c/o the Office of the Mayor, 484 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. Any questions from applicants may be submitted to [email protected]