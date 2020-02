•Feb. 17 – Honoring Black Everett Leaders, featuring keynote speaker Congressman Joe Kennedy. The event will be at the Everett Haitian Community Center, Broadway, at 6 p.m.

•Feb. 19 – Black Heroes Seniors Lunch, featuring Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, 11 a.m., 381 Ferry St.

•Feb. 27 – Community Dinner, 6 p.m. Location to be announced.

•Feb. 28 – High School Speech Writing Contest with Dr. Omar Easy and David Lindsey.

RSVP to the above events at www.gerlyadrien.com.