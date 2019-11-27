Masconomet (6-4) at Everett (7-3) for Thanksgiving Game

Everett has only played Masconomet four times and is 4-0, including a 32-0 win on Thanksgiving last year. In 2017, the teams played at Fenway Park on Thanksgiving Eve, a 36-20 Crimson Tide win. On Thanksgiving Day 2016, the Chieftains led, 24-22, after three quarters before Everett scored twice in the fourth to take a 35-24 win. The teams also played in the 2012 playoffs, a game won by Everett, 42-14, at Manning Field in Lynn.

Everett is coming off only its second MIAA consolation round game ever, a 20-16 last-minute loss at Andover. The Crimson Tide have lost two games in a row for the first time since 2015, when they finished 5-5.

Everett qualified for the post-season for the 19th consecutive year, compiling a 35-9 post-season record in that span and 37-11 overall postseason record since 1996 (25-6 playoffs, 12-5 state final/Super Bowl). Everett lost to Central Catholic, 39-37 in OT, in the Div. 1 North semifinals. The Crimson Tide have won nine of their last 11 postseason games. Everett is 192-24 overall (.889) since 2001 — 157-15 (.913) in the regular season.

DUKE OF HURL: Junior QB Duke Doherty, who left the Andover game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury, is 88-149 for 1257 yards with 13 TD and 7 INT. He is also the Crimson Tide’s second-leading rusher with 570 yards. In his career, Doherty is 187-312 for 2945 yards with 37 TD and 13 INT.

MAKING HISTORY: With its win over Xaverian in the season opener, Everett became the first Massachusetts school to record 800 football wins. In its 126th season of football, Everett’s all-time record is 816-376-79 (.673).

HOME COOKIN’: Everett is playing at Everett Memorial Stadium on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 2011. Everett did not have a Thanksgiving game from 2012-15 and the 2017 home game vs. Masco was played at Fenway Park.

