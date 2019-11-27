DeMaria Officially Announces Tree Lighting Ceremony

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Everett Chamber of Commerce, are pleased to announce that the City’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Downtown Open House will be held on Friday, December 6th at 5 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy an array of activities, which will include a winter themed amusement area, with two Frozen attractions and one Toy Story attraction! All of your favorite characters will be there for photos, with two selfie stations for you to enjoy! Also two trains will ride down Norwood Street, the Norwood Express 1 and 2.

Attendees will also enjoy horse drawn sleigh and carriage rides through the square. There will also be Balloon Twisters, Face Painters and Art’s & Crafts

This year, there will be a traditional Tree Lighting ceremony and Santa Claus will be there for pictures at, no charge, in a Christmas inspired room inside the Parlin Library starting at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “Christmas is the most precious time of the year for many families. I want them to be able to capture those moments that will last for generations.”

The evening will begin with Santa Claus arriving on an Everett Fire Truck. Residents will be entertained with traditional Christmas carols by local area groups, such as the Girl Scouts, Everett High School PopVox choir and the On Pointe Dance Academy, as well as holiday performances by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and a live band performance from Angelena Hightower and the Unit and of course the lighting of the Tree.