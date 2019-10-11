Tide Rolls Over Medford Mustangs, 42-0

Special to the Independent

The Everett High School football team rolled to a 42-0 victory over Medford Friday at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Coach Theluxon Pierre’s Crimson Tide improved their record to 4-1 in dominating fashion, scoring all six of their touchdowns in the first half. Pierre pulled his starters midway through the second quarter.

Junior quarterback Duke Doherty was sharp, passing for 106 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 63 yards, including a 35-yard score.

Tyrese Baptiste had two touchdown receptions of 16 and 45 yards. Ismael Zamor had a 28-yard TD reception.

Clarence Jules opened the scoring with a 6-yard TD run and finished a productive effort with six carries for 54 yards. Jaden Clerveaux had a 41-yard touchdown run and four carries for 99 yards overall. Richard Diaz had four rushes for 23 yards while Luiz Perleri completed one pass for seven yards.

Placekicker Abraham Bettancourth was a perfect 6-of-6 on his PAT attempts.

Everett (4-1) clinched a playoff berth with its fourth consecutive victory.

“We just want to keep improving and take it one game at a time,” said Coach Pierre.

Tide Notebook

Duke Doherty has thrown for 800 yards this season and 2,488 yards in his career. Everett is No. 5 in this week’s Boston Globe rankings. No. 1 Catholic Memorial and No. 2 St. John’s Prep meet this Saturday in a game that will attract much attention from Everett football fans. Central Catholic and Mansfield are also ahead of Everett in the rankings. Former All-Scholastic Mike Sainristil caught the first pass of his collegiate football career in Michigan’s 10-3 win over Iowa. Everett plays at Malden Friday.