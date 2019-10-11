Obituaries 10-09-2019

John Leo

Charter Member of the Schiavo Club of Everett

John Leo of Everett died on Oct. 3.

John was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a charter member of the Schiavo Club of Everett.

He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa (Berardi) Leo, loving son of the late Sam and Concetta (Dascoli) Leo, beloved brother of Eleanor (Leo) Kelly and the late Louis, Jerry, Edward and Frank Leo. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A wake service was held at the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St, Everett followed by Committal Services at Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston 10 Chandler St Boston 02116. For more information: 1-877-71-ROCCO or roccofuneralhomes.com.

Gloria Mastrocola

Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend

Gloria (Pierotti) Mastrocola of Everett died peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on Sept. 29. She was 93 years old. Gloria lived a long, beautiful and blessed life and was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Frank J. Mastrocola in January of 2018.

Gloria enjoyed many happy times throughout her life traveling with her husband, wintering in Fort Lauderdale and being always the gracious host for friends and family at their homes in Everett, Medford and on the Cape.

Gloria was born November 21, 1925 in Everett to Ottavia and Peter Pierotti. She was a lifelong resident of Everett and a graduate of Everett High School where she met her husband Frank in their junior year. They had a storied romance through high school and World War II and a long, loving and supportive marriage for almost 70 years.

She worked at Gorin’s Department Store in Everett Square, for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Boston for many years and was a long time volunteer for the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Gloria is survived by her son, Frank J. Mastrocola Jr. and his wife, Judy and their children, Kirill and Ana of Medford; her son, Edward P. Mastrocola and his wife, Debra and their children: Edward of Revere, Lisa Mastrocola and her husband, Damian Pisani and their daughters, Gia and Cora of Danvers; and her daughter, Gloria Mastrocola and her husband, Lee Gavris and their two sons, Michael and Christopher of Newton. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Elaine Mastrocola and Veronica Mastrocola of Medford and by many, many nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by all of her siblings: Mary DiAmbrosio, Anita Pierotti, Bruno Pierotti and Joseph Pierotti as well as her brothers and sisters in law: Peter, Ronald and Paul Mastrocola, Rose and Rocky DeAngelo and Florence and Mason Tenaglia.

Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, Everett. Interment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria’s memory to the “E Club of Everett”, P.O. Box 490135, Everett, MA 02149. The E Club is dedicated to preserving and promoting quality athletics and student scholarships in Everett, MA. For more information: 1-877-71-ROCCO or roccofuneralhomes.com.

Carole Gosselin Hopper

A Woman with Many Interests and a Natural Curiosity Who Led a Full and Adventuresome Life

Carole Gosselin Hopper, 84, of Gilford, NH, formerly of Everett, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18 from St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, NH.

Carole was born on Jan. 23, 1935 to Henry and Alvina Gosselin in Lowell.

She grew up in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1953.

Carole played clarinet in the school band, a member of the civil air patrol and also participated in cheerleading.

She married Richard S. Hopper Sr. in 1957, later living in Clifton Park and Mechanicsville, NY where she worked for the Shenendehowa Central School District. Carole was a Pinkerton Security Guard for jockeys and the women’s house at Saratoga Race Course and a Fire Policewoman for the Riverside, NY Fire Department.

To be closer to family, Carole moved to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire in 1987. She was house mother for a shelter for abused women, a front desk clerk at the Gunstock Inn and a tour guide at Castle in the Clouds.

For many years Carole worked at the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center as an administrative assistant as well as registrar for Camp Advenchur (Summer Camp) where she was beloved among the campers and staff and known as “Aunt Bunny.”

Carole also worked at Twin Rivers Community Action Program in Tilton and ended her work career as an administrative assistant at the Community Action Program of Laconia.

Carole truly loved the Lakes Region and enjoyed taking day trips with family and friends to a variety of places, such as cruising on the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee and taking day trips to Castle in the Clouds, and Ellacoya State Park.

Carole enjoyed playing Scrabble and Phase 10 with her grandchildren and bingo with her friends at Village Knolls 2. Carole also enjoyed helping her son and daughter-in-law with bridal shows and events for their business, Lakes Region Bride.

Carole was a member of the Gilford Historic Commission and a volunteer for the Gilford Police Department, where she recently completed her second Gilford Police Citizen’s Academy.

She had a natural curiosity and interest in other cultures and people, and was an active member of the New Hampshire Inter-Tribal Native American Council and participated in area Pow Wows.

Carole is survived by her son, Richard Hopper and his wife, Kathi Caldwell-Hopper of West Alton, NH and her daughter, Cathy Hopper Court and her Husband, John Court of Littleton, MA; as well as a sister, Jacquelyn Flynn, of Winchendon. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Daniel Hopper of ​Durham, NH, Megan Hopper of West Roxbury, MA, Kevin Court of La Jolla, CA, Julia Court of Bozeman, MT and David Court of Littleton, MA and by many nieces and nephews.

Carole was blessed to have the support of friends, as well as family, during recent years. The family would like to say a special thank-you to Carole’s neighbors at Village Knolls 2, where she lived from its opening in 2006 to 2019, as well as her friend, Belinda Cotton, and the staff at St. Francis Rehabilitation in Laconia, who provided exceptional care, giving the family peace of mind.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wilkinson Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House Entrance.

A celebration of Carole’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at Gilford Community Church, Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH. Interment will be in the adjacent Wixson Memorial Garden after the celebration. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Intertribal Native American Council (NHINAC), PO Box 7216, Gilford, NH 03247 memo: College Book Fund.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Michael Brawn, Sr.

Graduate of Everett High School,

Class of 1978 Michael K. Brawn, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Oct. 6 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston surrounded by his loving family. He was 59 years old. Born and raised in Everett, the son of the late James K. Brawn, Sr. and Bernadette A. (Gill) Brawn, Michael attended Everett public schools and graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1978. After high school Michael attended American International College and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.Michael was a football player. He played youth football in Everett and continued playing through college.Throughout his working career he was a shipper and a receiver for the former Colorgraphics in Malden. He was forced into early retirement in 2008 due to declining health problems. Michael was living in Chelsea with his wife, Dianne J. (Moore) Brawn, with whom he shared 21 years of marriage. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, enjoyed fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee and enjoyed camping in Alton Bay, NH. More importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He was the devoted father of Michael K. Brawn, Jr. and his wife, Amy of Holland, MA, Kenneth Brawn and his wife, Tammy Gates of Palmer, Jaclyn Maynard and her husband, Dylan of South Carolina, Angela Caristinos and her boyfriend, Mike Lyall of Methuen and Christopher Caristinos of New Hampshire; dear brother of Mary Anne Pratt, Patricia June Nisbet and her husband, James, all of New Hampshire, Bernadette Grieves and her husband, Stephen of Peabody and the late James K. Brawn, Jr. and brother-in-law of Patsy Brawn of Maine. He is also lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Michael’s Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.