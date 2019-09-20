Encore Boston Harbor to Host ‘Hightea’ Outdoor Tea Dance

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Encore Boston Harbor will host its first ever ‘hightea’ outdoor tea dance day party. From 3 p.m. until sunset, guests will join host Yuhua Hamasaki of RuPaul’s Drag Race and DJs Daniela Sea of Showtime’s The L Word and L’Duke for dancing, cocktails, entertainment and more. A portion of the proceeds from each ‘CommuniTea’ signature cocktail sold will benefit Fenway Health AIDS Action Committee. ‘CommuniTEA’ will be available for purchase at select venues on Encore Boston Harbor property and during ‘hightea’ on the South Lawn.

“We take pride in providing an environment that promotes diversity and inclusion here at Encore,” said Robert DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor. “Our ‘hightea’ celebration will allow guests from all communities to come together and support an outstanding organization while enjoying our beautiful outdoor space, high-energy music and just having an all-around great time.”

In addition to celebrity hosts and DJs, the day party, located on Encore Boston Harbor’s South Lawn, will feature special performances from NYC’s legendary Omari Mizrahi and House of Mizrahi. Light bites, cash bars and lawn games with iHeartMedia Boston will also be offered.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain-or-shine party will be moved indoors to the Picasso Ballroom. Attendees must be 21 years of age and RSVPs are required. Free parking will be offered to guests that RSVP prior to the event and is subject to availability. To RSVP and learn more about ‘hightea’, visit encorebostonharbor.com/hightea.