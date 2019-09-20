Everett Community Art Walk to Open Next Month

Integral Arts Everett is set to premiere the first annual Everett Community Art Walk, a temporary art exhibit that will be on display throughout various city locations. Visitors are invited to participate in a city-wide month long art scavenger hunt to explore the city and find artwork hidden throughout local businesses and community organizations. The exhibit will be free and open to the public and will be suitable for all ages. It will continue throughout the entire month of October, and participants can view artwork on display anytime during the month.

With 30 participating organizations ready to host 50 pieces of artwork, the Everett Community Art Walk is poised to present an engaging art adventure, while showcasing local artists and boosting traffic to local businesses.

“We really can’t wait to welcome people to participate in this,” Says Karyn Alzayer, Founder and Board President of Integral Arts Everett. “We worked really hard to come up with a fun way to invite folks to explore local businesses, connect with our community, and be invested in all that Everett has to offer. And the arts are always a great way to foster that kind of engagement. We are truly proud to be presenting this gift to the residents here, and we hope you enjoy it and have fun.”

Scavenger hunt maps will be available in all participating locations as well as online throughout the month. Participants are encouraged to try to find all the hidden artwork throughout the city, and document their findings on their map or on social media.

Integral Arts Everett will also be hosting an artist reception to welcome the community to meet participating artists, business owners, and show their scavenger hunt maps to earn tickets for raffle prizes. The reception will be held at Village Bar and Grill on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

See Integral Arts Everett’s website at everettcommunityartwalk.blogspot.com/ for a scavenger hunt map, or contact us at [email protected] for more information.

The Everett Community Art Walk is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.