Ward 6 Suddenly Turns into a Major Race for City Council

Though no one had made official intentions on running for Ward 6 City Council at this time last week, now the incumbent Michael McLaughlin and a longtime resident with close ties to Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Al Lattanzi, have livened up the race as they confirmed they will meet head-to-head.

Another candidate, Renee Solano, has also pulled papers, but she has also pulled papers for the at-large Council race as well.

Lattanzi announced his plans to the Independent on Monday morning after taking out papers in City Hall.

He said he is a longtime resident and owner of Everett Supply, a hardware store on Main Street. He has also been very active in local politics, being campaign chair for Mayor DeMaria for a number of years. Also, his wife works in the Mayor’s Office, and his son works in the Solicitor’s Office.

He said he plans a complete rollout next week of his campaign.

Meanwhile, Councilor Michael McLaughlin said he had been contemplating a run for School Committee for some time. He said with Lattanzi pulling papers, he decided that his heart was still in fighting for the residents of Ward 6.

“Unfortunately, because of the transition in the School Department right now, I had been thinking about bringing my Council experience to the School Committee…but at this time it is clearer than ever we need independent, strong voices in City Hall,” he said. “We need people who will who up on a daily basis and do what is right on behalf of the residents and business owners. I have a proven track record of being that independent voice.”

He said he has known Lattanzi for a long time, respects him, and looks forward to running on the issues.

“I look forward to a spirited, thoughtful and meaningful election cycle,” he said. “I hope we’ll address and run on the issues at hand. I have known my opponent for a long time. I respect his contributions he has made to our City and look forward to making the campaign about the residents and not ourselves.”

The move by Lattanzi is considered by many political observers to be a shot across the bow by Mayor DeMaria – who has clearly not been getting along well with McLaughlin over the past year. That has been particularly obvious during the scandal involving the former Wellness Center director, and McLaughlin’s subsequent fact-finding exercise.

Both he and the mayor butted heads in the extreme on the matter.

McLaughlin said he had not pulled papers as of publication time but intended to do so by the end of business on May 21.

•AT LARGE GETS ANOTHER

The at-large Council race has stayed pretty quiet since last week but gained one additional potential candidate.

Joseph Matthew LaMonica, of 14 Lawrence St., has pulled Nomination Papers.

He is related to School Committeeman Joe LaMonica, who lives at the same address.

•WARD 5 MAY HAVE RACE

On Monday, another candidate emerged out of Ward 5, where Councilor Rosa DiFlorio was unopposed until now.

Vivian Thuc Nguyen, of 75 Linden St., has pulled papers for a potential run, making four potential races in the wards.

•SCHOOL COMMITTEE STAYS SAME

Since last week, there have been no new candidates pull papers for at-large or ward seats on the School Committee. The Committee is expected to see a lot of action this election season due to the transition that is going on system-wide.

•THE FIELD

As it looks right now, here are those who have pulled Nomination Papers.

*Councilor at-Large: Wayne Matewsky (incumbent); Renee Solano; Leo Barrett; James Lavecchio; John Hanlon (incumbent); Stephen Simonelli; Michael Marchese (incumbent); Catherine Hicks; Richard Dell Isola (incumbent); Peter Napolitano (incumbent); and Joseph Matthew LaMonica.

•Ward 1 Council – Fred Capone (incumbent), Broadway.

•Ward 2 Council – Jason Marcus, Dartmouth Street; and Stephanie Martins, Lexington Street.

•Ward 3 Council – Anthony DiPierro (incumbent), Sycamore Street.

•Ward 4 Council – John Leo McKinnon (incumbent), Newton Street; and Tri Le, Westover Street.

•Ward 5 Council – Rosa DiFlorio (incumbent), Dyer Avenue; and Vivian Thuc Nguyen, Linden Street.

•Ward 6 Council – Al Lattanzi, Pierce Avenue; Renee Solano, Main Street; and Michael McLaughlin (expected), Baldwin Avenue.

•School Committee At-Large – Berardino D’Onofrio (incumbent), Evelyn Road; Millie Cardello (incumbent), Ferry Street; Richard Liston, Cottage Street; Cynthia Sarnie, Forest Street; Samantha Lambert, Pierce Avenue; and Angelmarie DiNunzio, Hancock Street.

•Ward 1 Schools – Edgar Ruiz, Lewis Street; and Allen Panarese (incumbent), Wolcott Street.

•Ward 2 Schools – Joe LaMonica (incumbent), Lawrence Street.

•Ward 3 Schools – Frank Parker (incumbent), Freeman Avenue.

•Ward 4 Schools – Dana Murray, Waverly Avenue; and David Ela Jr. (incumbent), Henry Street.

•Ward 5 Schools – Marcony Almeida-Barros (incumbent)

•Ward 6 Schools – John Mavilio Jr., Hawthorne Street; and Thomas Abruzzese (incumbent), Peirce Avenue.