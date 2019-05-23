Overnight Lane Closures on Woods Memorial Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced overnight upcoming double lane closures on Route 16 east and westbound between Santilli Circle in Everett and Wellington Circle in Medford.

These impacts were put in place starting each evening between the hours of 9 p.m., and 5 a.m., from Sunday May 19, through Thursday, May 23, as well as from Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, May 30.

A minimum of one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction at all times during these operations. These impacts are necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively install the bridge joint system on the Woods Memorial Bridge. Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.