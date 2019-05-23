Wynn Neighborhood Shuttle Adds Stops

The Encore neighborhood shuttle has been highly anticipated, and the luxury coaches – outfitted with TV screens and leather seats – have added three more stops in Everett.
Transportation Planner Jay Monty said that the original four stops have been supplemented now with three new stops.
They are:
•Luke Road (Everett Avenue/Chelsea Street)
•Meade Street (Ferry/Chelsea Streets)
•Main Street/Prescott Street
The original four stops include:
•Chelsea Market Basket/Silver Line Hub
•Everett City Hall/Everett Square
•Air Force Road/GE Site parking lot
•Encore Boston Harbor casino.
The shuttles are free to all residents and employees. They are expected to begin running in June.