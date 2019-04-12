Thinking Inside the Box EHS Engineering Students Excel in Online Industry Challenge

Members of Alisa Rachubo’s Introduction to Engineering Design course received blue ribbons for their entries in a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Online Industry Challenge.

Teams of students competed against other PLTW schools to create engineering design plans to manufacture a box of given specifications. Massachusetts-based industry partners Abbott-Action, Inc. and Seaboard Box Folding Co. served as judges and provided feedback to all participants.

TEAM AAAJ earned an Innovation Award: Allan Falaise, Ashley Tejada, Jairo Torres, Adrian Nunez-Gonzalez

TEAM BUILD-A-BOX earned a Presentation Award: Alyssa Hurley, Allison Vaquerano, Jonathan Figueroa Moreno, Deiby Ochoa, and Maxivenson Sandaire.

TEAM GERMAN BOXERS earned a Presentation Award: Landon Le, Dante Freitas, Ashley Jose, and Benjamin Pezo.

Project Lead The Way provides transformative learning experiences for PreK-12 students and teachers by creating an engaging, hands-on classroom environment and empower students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills they need to thrive. It also provides teachers with the training, resources, and support they need to engage students in real-world learning. Everett partners with PTLW on professional development, curriculum, and opportunities for students such as the Online Industry Challenge.

Project Lead The Way empowers students with these skills – relevant to any career or role they take on – and prepares teachers to engage their students in hands-on learning. Whether designing and producing prosthetics or deploying innovative water filtration devices in developing countries, PLTW students and the teachers who support them are empowered to make a difference in their classrooms, in their communities, and around the world.