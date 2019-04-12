Career Center Opens Through June in Old Everett High

At one time, the state career center on the Parkway was able to serve many Everett residents searching for jobs and looking for help in creating resumes.

That resource closed down several years ago, with residents now having to travel to Chelsea for those services, and the closure of that center never sat well with State Rep. Joe McGonagle and Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

Last year, the mayor and Rep. McGonagle put a premium on getting state money to fund an outpost in Everett once again.

McGonagle was able to get that earmark in the budget and this month a piloted career center has opened in the old Everett High School on Broadway.

“I want to thank Representative Joe McGonagle, who worked with Mass Hire Metro North Workforce and La Communidad Inc. to open the new Everett Career Resource Center at the old Everett high school,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This center is offering free assistance to anyone who needs help with creating or updating a resume, filling out a job application, or practicing for an interview. The Center was created through a grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and provides bi-lingual assistance. I urge everyone to take advantage of this great free resource.”

McGonagle said this has been a priority of his since he and the mayor identified it.

Catherine Denisi of the Mayor’s Office said the $100,000 earmark allowed them to create the Center in the old high school, and staff it as well. It officially opened on April 1 and will remain open until June 30.

“We partnered with MassHire to offer a full-service career counseling center, which will help with job searches, computer skills and resume building,” she said. “We are thrilled with the service. It existed on the Parkway at one point, but closed and our folks have had to go to Chelsea for these services. We are excited to offer something within the city for our residents.”

She also said the timing is very good in relation to the opening of Encore Boston Harbor in June and the other opportunities that are springing up as a result of that.

“We do like the timing a lot because of the casino opening,” she said. “More broadly, we have the strongest economy we’ve seen in a long time. There are a lot of job opportunities.”

The hope is that the Center might be able to be extended beyond June 30, but Denisi said that won’t happen unless residents use the Center now to show that there is a need.

The hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, call (617) 308-0120.