The Community Family Loves the Vets

The Community Family’s Adult Day Health Centers have served hundreds of local veterans over the years. Many veterans are eligible for low – or no cost – services at The Community Family’s centers through a contract with the Veterans Administration (VA). The Community Family is one of only a few organizations with a VA contract for adult day health services.

Participants at The Community Family’s Everett Center created “We Love Our Vets” cards to show their heartfelt appreciation of those who have served their country. The cards are being delivered to the Chelsea Soldiers Home as part of the center’s celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Veterans attending The Community Family’s adult day health programs enjoy spending time together and may reminisce about their military service. One long-time Everett resident, Patricia Chisholm, an Iraq War veteran discharged more recently, frequently speaks to the larger group about her military experience and love for her country. She, along with all the others, was pleased to learn about the “We Love Our Vets” project and delighted to join in the card-making.

Participants at The Community Family’s centers enjoy home-like secure settings where they benefit from nursing care, engaging activities, meals and friendships. Participants often refer to the center as “the club” because the socialization opportunities available at these vibrant centers keep participants from the feelings of isolation that may occur alone in the home.

The Community Family looks forward to dropping off the cards – along with some other valentine-related goodies – to the Soldiers Home. They hope the cards will bring smiles and will let veterans know that their service is appreciated all year long. To find out more about service or eligibility for veteran adult day health benefits, contact The Community Family at 617-389-4500 or [email protected]