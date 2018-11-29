PCSS Students Celebrate Veterans Day

Students at Pioneer Charter School of Science 1 Lower School (PCSS1) in Everett celebrated Veterans Day by writing notes to veterans thanking them for their service. The school held an assembly featuring a presentation by PCSS1 Dean, Davit Micu, and School Counselor, Nichole Boucher, who taught students about the work veterans do to protect our freedom and keep us safe. PCSS1 first graders celebrated by writing letters addressed to soldiers and veterans offering kind and encouraging sentiments including: “Dear Veteran, Thank you for protecting us. You are very brave. – Katrina.” and “Dear Veteran, Thanks for keeping us safe. And protecting our families. And don’t be scared. – Reda”.

PCSS offers a rigorous academic curriculum that emphasizes math, science, and analytical thinking skills balanced by a strong foundation in the humanities. The schools offer extended days/hours and career-oriented college preparation. Students must pass five math and five science classes in order to graduate, more than state standards, and must also complete 40 hours of community service. The schools have a 200-day school calendar, extended days (7:30 a.m. – 3.35 p.m.), tutoring until 4:30 p.m. and “voluntary” Saturday classes for students who need extra help.

On last year’s MCAS, PCSS students outperformed students from neighboring districts, as well as statewide averages, and the school earned Level 1 status from the state – the highest designation of academic achievement. PCSS has been recognized nationally by both U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek as one of America’s best schools.