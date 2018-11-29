Free Parking to Start for Holiday Season

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Office of the Parking Clerk are happy to announce the suspension of parking meter fees for a period during the holiday season. From Saturday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Jan. 2, all parking meters in the City will be free of charge. The Mayor encourages everyone to consider Everett’s businesses and restaurants first when choosing holiday destinations.

“Small businesses help to drive our economy, and I hope that providing free parking in our community, people will shop local.” Mayor DeMaria states, “We all know that each dollar you spend at a small independent business, returns three times more money to a local economy than one spent at a chain.