Mayor DeMaria Officially Announces Tree Lighting Ceremony

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, along with the Everett Chamber of Commerce, are pleased to announce that the City’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Downtown Open House will be held on Friday, November 30th at 5PM.

Attendees will enjoy an array of activities, which will include a giant winter themed inflatable slide, instant photos inside a giant Snowglobe, and a train ride down Norwood Street, also known as the Norwood Express.

Attendees will also enjoy a Santa’s Village area that will include sleigh rides on a real horse and carriage through the square, making their own Christmas decorations, Balloon Twisters, and Face Painters.

This year, Santa Claus photos will be taking place during the Tree Lighting event and will be set inside the Parlin Library. The scene will be transformed into a Christmas winter theme and will be free of charge. Mayor DeMaria stated, “Christmas is the most precious time of the year for many families. I want them to be able to capture those moments that will last for generations.”

The evening will begin with Santa Claus arriving on an Everett Fire Truck led by the Everett High School band. Residents will be entertained with traditional Christmas carols by local area groups, such as the Girl Scouts, Everett High School PopVox, Joni Star Dancers as well as holiday performances by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and to end the evening, the Perfect Example Band will be performing a holiday set.

The Magic 106.7 and HOT 96.9 street teams will also be on site playing music and handing free giveaways.