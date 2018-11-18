Teddie Peanut Butter Recognized Manufacturer of the Year

Massachusetts Manufacturing Caucus has named Teddie Peanut Butter of Everett a 2018 Manufacturer of the Year.

In a recent ceremony at the State House, Caucus co-chairs, Representative Jeffrey N. Roy and Senator Eric P. Lesser recognized Teddie Peanut Butter’s contributions to the community as a local manufacturing business.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Mark Hintlian, president and CEO of Teddie Peanut Butter. “Our roots have been planted in Massachusetts for 93 years and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re pleased to bring jobs, opportunity and great product to our neighbors in New England and beyond.”

Teddie Peanut Butter was nominated by State Sen. Sal DiDomenico and acknowledged during the awards by Sen. President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Bob DeLeo and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash.

“We need to shine a light on all the good manufacturing is doing for the Commonwealth,” said Karen Spilka. “Manufacturing is a vital part of our economy and we want to support and celebrate their success.”

Founded in 1925 by Armenian immigrant Michael Hintlian, The Leavitt Corporation, doing business as Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter, is a fourth-generation family-run business. Teddie is the leading brand of all natural peanut butter in the Northeast and has distribution in more than 25 countries around the globe.