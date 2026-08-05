The Amp at Suffolk Downs to host Beatles tribute concert celebrating 60 years since band’s famous on-site performance

This Friday, Suffolk Downs will commemorate the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ legendary 1966 Suffolk Downs concert with a free tribute concert by 4EverFab at The Amp, the site’s new 600-person outdoor amphitheater.

In celebration of the 60-year anniversary of The Beatles’ legendary August 1966 concert at Suffolk Downs, The HYM Investment Group is excited to host the 4EverFab Beatles Band for a free tribute concert at The Amp, plus local food trucks, beer from on-site brewery Twisted Fate Brewing, and family-friendly activities, Friday, August 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Amp at Suffolk Downs located at 125 Salt Street, Revere, MA 02151

All are welcome to attend, free ticket reservation encouraged.

In 2017, Suffolk Downs, located in both East Boston and Revere along two MBTA Blue Line Stops, was purchased by HYM and its investors with a vision to create a welcoming neighborhood designed around new ways of living and working. Today, the 161-acre site at Suffolk Downs is being reborn as a new urban district with a dynamic mix of uses and offerings connected and supported by public open space, neighborhood retail, and civic spaces. Suffolk Downs will deliver 5.2M SF of life science and office space, 10.15M SF of residential space, 450K SF of retail space, 400K SF of hotel space and over 40 acres of open space. Phase 1 of the redevelopment broke ground in May 2022 on the Revere side of the site and the first building, Amaya, delivered in 2024. The second multifamily building at Suffolk Downs, Portico, officially broke ground in 2025 and will deliver 473 units of housing to the Revere community upon completion.