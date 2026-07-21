Van Campen Encourages Families to Take Advantage of Free Summer Meals for Everett Youth

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is encouraging Everett families to take advantage of the Summer Eats Program, which provides free, nutritious meals to all children and teens ages 18 and under throughout the summer.

The program, coordinated by Project Bread in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and local meal providers, helps ensure children have access to healthy meals while school is out of session. In Everett, the Mystic Valley YMCA coordinates the City’s six Summer Eats meal sites, making free weekday meals available in neighborhoods across the community. No registration, identification, or application is required.

“Every child deserves access to healthy meals, especially during the summer months when school is out of session,” said Mayor Van Campen. “The Summer Eats Program is an incredible resource for Everett families, and I’m grateful to Project Bread and the Mystic Valley YMCA for helping bring this program to our community. Together, we’re making sure kids and teens don’t go hungry this summer.”

Meals must be eaten on site and are available Monday through Friday at the following Everett locations:

• Glendale Park (Elm Street & Ferry Street) – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• The Meadows (Tufts Avenue) – 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

• Big Florence (1 Florence Street) – 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Little Florence (Florence Street & Nichols Street) – 11:25 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Staff Sgt. Day Park (68 Lexington Street) – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Swan Street Park (Swan Street & Tappan Street) – 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Summer Eats helps children stay fueled throughout the summer while giving families one less thing to worry about. The program also encourages kids to get outside, stay active, and connect with their community.

For more information about Summer Eats locations across Massachusetts, visit Project Bread’s Summer Eats website by scanning the QR code or call the Project Bread FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.