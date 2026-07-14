McGonagle Nominates Elvira Pinjic for 2026 Commonwealth Heroine

Rep. Joe McGonagle is pleased to announce that Elvira Pinjic of the Joint Committee for Children’s Healthcare Everett (JCCHE) was honored as a 2026 Commonwealth Heroine. Each year, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) partners with state legislators to identify women who make outstanding contributions to their organizations and in their communities. On June 24, 2026, the MSCW was joined by Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll at the Massachusetts Statehouse to celebrate the Class of 2026 Commonwealth Heroines.

“Over the years, I have learned just how important the work is that Elvira and her team do in Everett,” said McGonagle. “They advocate for children and work with families to make sure they have adequate healthcare options in our community. Elvira is a hard worker and I am thrilled she and all the other women were recognized for their efforts.”

officials are encouraged to submit one woman from their constituency as a means of recognizing their invaluable efforts and extraordinary acts of service, who are making a big difference in their communities but not necessarily making the news. This year, the Class of 2026 Commonwealth Heroines is comprised of a historic 147 women from across the state, the largest class awarded to date by the MCSW. These women are leaders in industry, business, nonprofit, advocacy, and more, and their work truly makes a difference in our local communities all across the state.

“Women across Massachusetts are making a difference for their communities day in and day out, and this year’s awardees are shining examples of the leadership we are proud of,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Their dedication, compassion and commitment to service are inspiring generations of leaders across our state, and we’re thankful for all they do for our state. Congratulations to this year’s award winners!”

“Here in Massachusetts, we are no strangers to exceptional women leaders. From the State House to main streets to communities across the state, women are paving the way and showing up for their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re thrilled to congratulate this year’s awardees for all that they do for Massachusetts and can’t wait to see what they do next.”