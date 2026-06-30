Jayne Saraceni

She loved to be surrounded by her family

Jayne M. (Cardinale) Saraceni passed away on June 21st at 80 years of age.

She was born in Winthrop on April 20, 1946, and was the daughter of James and Mary (DeRosa) Cardinale. She was raised in East Boston during her early childhood and was educated there in the public school system. She was a graduate of East Boston High School. When she married Joseph “Moe” Saraceni, they moved to Chelsea where they raised their family.

Jayne worked for many years at Suffolk Downs where she held several positions. She worked in the accounts payable department before entering the security department. She loved to be surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and also enjoyed playing Bingo and card games in her spare time.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph R. “Moe” Saraceni and the devoted mother of Joseph V. Bocchetti and his wife, Lisa of Haverhill and James J. Bocchetti; the cherished grandmother of Marissa Grassi and her husband, Christopher and Ashley Bocchetti; dear sister of the late Joseph Cardinale, Dolly Mazza and Patricia Bavaro. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Honoring Jayne’s wishes, funeral services will be held privately.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.