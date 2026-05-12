Announcing the Winners of the 2026 Everett Public Libraries Poetry Contest

On May 7, the Parlin Memorial Library hosted the Awards Ceremony for this years’ contest, in which the three finalists from each of the three categories – youth, teen, and adult – were invited to recite their poems for the judges. The judging panel was composed of library staff, including the Parlin and Shute Children’s Librarians, Kristin McAuliffe and Valerie Terenzi respectively, Head of Circulation, Victoria Iannuzzi, and Library Director, Kevin Sheehan.

“We were so pleased with the turnout for the contest, this being only the second year of resurrecting this annual tradition,” states Iannuzzi. The poetry contest has been a longstanding yearly competition hosted by the Everett Public Libraries, but was on hiatus for a few years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This year we decided to inspire our poets with a theme,” added Sheehan. He elaborated that “we wanted the community to ruminate on the 250th anniversary of our nation, so we provided the theme ‘250 Years of Independence’ as a suggestion to our local poets.”

The evening was filled with thoughtful expression, which the crowd of onlooking parents, friends, and fellow poets took in with heartfelt tears of joy. With compelling messages and vivid lyricism, the finalists offered unique perspectives on the last 250 years of American history. After much deliberation, the judges concluded that the winners of the contest were Arielle Louis (youth category), Lee Walsh (teen category), and Paige Anderson (adult category).

This year’s contest was generously sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Everett, who provided cash prizes for the winners at the conclusion of the ceremony. The Everett Public Libraries would like to offer a special thanks to the Kiwanis Club for their support of this contest and for providing the refreshments for the evening; it is community advocates like the Kiwanis Club of Everett that allow for wonderful celebrations of artistic merit such as the Poetry Contest to continue to be a yearly tradition.

Please read below for the winning entries for each category of the competition:

Dawn of Independence

By Arielle Louis

(Youth Category Winner)

Independence

It is not gained by sitting around waiting. It doesn’t come easily.

Independence must be earned; it is both giving and taking. Lives lost, and hearts swallow

in sorrow on the day we earned independence.

250 years have passed, wow! It is amazing what people did for independence. So let us think, is independence just a word, or part of America?

——-

Lord, Let America be America Once Again

By Lee Walsh

(Teen Category Winner)

I am American dreaming of the star spangled banners soaring in the sweltering heat of early July.

I am singing Bruce Springsteen, lighting the grill, and I am praying.

Lord, let America be America once again.

Let the immigrants gaze upon lady liberty with hopeful eyes and hungry hearts.

Let the mother’s prayers be answered, and return our soldiers safely to our homeland.

I am American dreaming of prosperity, community and freedom. I am singing “this land is your land”, extending my hand, and praying.

Lord let America be America once again.

Let us crack open a cold one with the ones we love most.

Let the war end, and the fireworks fly.

Let the tables be overflowing with food, let no one go hungry.

Paul’s midnight ride helped win us our freedom, and tonight we shall enjoy it.

Lord, let us be free to love.

Let us be free to enjoy all of these little liberties.

250 years of freedom

lord let us see 250 more!

——-

Association

By Paige Anderson

(Adult Category Winner)

The grains of sand stilled around the New Haven Harbor

As African men, women, and children cried over their forced departure.

The ripplets of water washed across the Ann Lee Pond

As the Shakers announced that man and woman are equal under God.

The stones stampeded down Blair Mountain

As coal miners fought for their rights by the thousands.

The branches broke under the weight of the Chicago snow

As the police dealt the Black Panthers the final blow.

The tufts of grass glowed on Sandhills

As Standing Rock protestors stood in the way of the drills.