News in Brief

Press Conference on the ENOUGH Act set for May 7

On Thursday, May 7, Senator Sal DiDomenico and Harlem Children’s Zone Founder & President, Geoffrey Canda, will host a press conference highlighting the ENOUGH Act (S.3022/H.5187) at the State House. DiDomenico filed this transformational anti-poverty bill, after visiting the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York where he learned about their nationally recognized program that is breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty, building community, and creating meaningful opportunities for thousands of children and families. DiDomenico’s bill will be heard shortly after the press conference before the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses.

Everett Public Library hosts a journey through music June 24

On Wednesday, June 24, Jon and Li Waterman will perform “A Journey through the Roots of American Popular Music” at Everett Public Library at 410 Broadway, in Everett at 7 p.m. The program consists of original songs and history, and explores some of the fascinating characters and events at the roots of the blues, country, rock and other genres of American popular music.

The program is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.